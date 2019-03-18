Avalanche Warning Issued

A message of caution from Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada, and Kananaskis Country.

A special public avalanche warning has been issued for all regions in Western Canada.

The dramatic rise in temperature has lead to an increase in the likelihood of avalanches throughout the mountains.

The snow pack is destabilized by the rapid warm up which means an increase in the possibility of natural avalanches as well as the possibility of one being triggered from a person's body weight causing a shift in the deep weak layers.

Those heading to the mountains are encouraged to check their region's avalanche forecast, bring appropriate gear, and stay away from avalanche slopes and cornices.

Appropriate gear includes a transceiver, probe, and a shovel.

For more information on the warning for specific areas click here.

