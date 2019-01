It won't be long until Okotoks property owners find assessment notices in their mailboxes.

The town is mailing them out Jan.4 with the assessment inquiry period now in effect until Mar. 12.

the period is for owners to go over their assessments and contact assessors with any questions.

Property owners can contact an assessor by calling (403) 995-6313.

To make a property assessment inquiry online click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]