Art Gallery Recognizing Month Of The Artist

The Okotoks Art Gallery is the place to be in town to celebrate a provincial initiative.

The Alberta government has deemed it the Month of the Artist, and the Okotoks Art Gallery is a strong supporter of local artists.

Katrina Lougheed, Gallery Specialist at the Okotoks Art Gallery, says the gallery helps local artists beyond their building.

"We've expanded the art gallery a bit outside of the walls and we've supported our local artists by creating five different Art in the Halls displays. This is a program that we run where our local members can have their own show for a period of two months in different buildings around town other than the art gallery."

The gallery also supports locals through various events and markets over the year like Art on the Lawn and the Spirit of Christmas.

Lougheed explains that art can offer a variety of benefits to one's well being.

"Whether you're creating it or viewing it, I find it can have a very therapeutic effect on a lot of people. It can provide relaxation, it can give you some stimulating conversation topics if you go view it with other people, it's just a very all around interesting thing to do."

She adds art is experienced on a daily basis through everything from posters, signs on the side of the road, to landscaping.

For information on the Okotoks Art Gallery's current exhibits and events click here.

