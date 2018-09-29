Art, Culture And History Featured This Weekend In The Foothills

Details
If you have an interest in local artists, family friendly events and free entertainment, there's plenty to see and do in the Foothills from September 28-30, as several local venues celebrate Alberta Cultures Days.

The annual provincial event celebrates local art and culture, by showcasing the works created by artists and encourages residents to engage with an accessible array of communal events.

Community Events Coordinator for the Town of Black Diamond Kelly Tuck, says the event not only promotes artists, but businesses as well.

"It's promoting businesses within Southern Alberta, first being we contacted all our rural partners such as Okotoks, High River and the M.D. of Foothills. So if we had businesses within our area, we wanted to make sure we promoted them across Southern Alberta."

The Events Coordinator for the Town of Turner Valley Hazel Martin agrees, saying this annual opportunity is a great way to shine a spotlight on grassroots artists and business owners.

"This is an opportunity to showcase the unlimited talents of local performing and visual artists and businesses supporting the arts in our communities. We have a lot of artists in Turner Valley and the local area, so this is a great way for the towns to support these events through promotions, and encouraging residents and visitors to come to our communities."

The High River Library has a few family friendly events planned for September 29, starting at 10:30 a.m. with "Music With Mandy", an interactive jazz show for pre-school and elementary age children.

Following this, a performance by Windmill Theatre is scheduled at 12 p.m.

Okotoks also has a variable suite of cultural events planned, from ethnic dancing, drumming circles, food sampling, picnics and art shows.

The full schedule of Okotoks events can be found here.

Black Diamond and Turner Valley have tons to offer residents looking for fall themed events such as the Pumpkin Patch Tea and Quilt Show, a concert series, their fourth annual Garlic Festival and beer gardens.

The list of featured events can be found here.

A full list of Southern Alberta's artistic offerings this weekend can be found here.

