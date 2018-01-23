Arrest Made in Okotoks Break and Enter

Okotoks RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a break and enter in Westmount last week.

According to RCMP, they were dispatched to a call of a break and enter at a Westmount residence on Tuesday, January 16th.

On January 19th, police executed two search warrants, one at a High River residence and the second on a vehicle in Okotoks.

RCMP have arrested 23-year-old Sheldon Veldhoen, who was released on his own recognizance for two counts of break and enter with intent as well as being unlawfully in a dwelling, possession of stolen property under $5,000.00, disguise with intent and resisting a police officer.

Okotoks RCMP are also reminding residents to call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of an emergency.

