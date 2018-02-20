Arrest Made In Adrienne McColl Case

Alberta RCMP have made an arrest in a 16 year old murder case.

In February of 2002, Nanton RCMP recovered the body of Adrienne McColl in a ranchers field, shortly after Valentine's day.

They now have a man in custody with the arrest of 49-year-old Stephane Parent in Gatineau, Quebec over the weekend.

According to a press release, police say Parent left Alberta shortly after McColl's death.

"Both Adrienne McColl and Stephane Parent were residents of Calgary in 2002. Stephane Parent purchased a one-way ticket to Ottawa, Ontario shortly after Adrienne's murder and he has resided in the Ontario and Quebec regions ever since."

Parent was transported back to Calgary yesterday, Feb. 19 to face charges of second degree murder.

