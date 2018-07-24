Anthem United And Builders Support Sheep River Health Trust

Anthem United, a Sheep River Health Trust Champion, joined with other home builders in Okotoks last week to support the Sheep River Health Trust.

Tanya Thorn, Sheep River Health Trust Representative, says builders are shaping the next phases of our community.

"We wanted to recognize them and thier developers because they are building this next generation of homes for our community, and they're investing back into the community, which i think is such a key part," she said.

Thorn says in addition to a yearly contribution, Anthem United brought their builders in Okotoks on board to support the Annual Radiothon.

"This year Anthem brought on all of their builders in their Anthem properties here in Okotoks, and they all got involved in this year's radiothon," said Thorn.

On July 18th Sheep River Health Trust received donation cheques from Pacesetter by Sterling, Trico, Morrison and Prominent Homes in addition to Anthem's yearly contribution of $5000.00.

