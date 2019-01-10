Recording Surfaces Regarding UCP Nomination In The Highwood Riding

Details
Category: Local News

Another recording has surfaced surrounding the UCP Nomination in the Highwood Riding, this time aimed at sitting MLA Wayne Anderson.

The recording, which was posted by former PC Deputy Premier, Thomas Lukaszuk, has a couple of high level constituency association officials talking about plans to get rid of Anderson before the next election.

For his part Anderson says it's giving him more ammunition to give to Elections Alberta for their ongoing investigation.

"It's kind of sad actually. When you think about the way they've (CA Officials) portrayed themselves now. In the last 24 hours I've received several phone calls from individuals, who are cognizant of the situation, they want to sit down with me and provide me with additional information regarding what they were doing for the last year or so. So, it's going to be an interesting couple of days for me. Obviously you're aware I've filed a complaint with Elections Alberta, but this might take it to another level now."

Anderson says ultimately he's just looking for a fair shake.

"I think these people have to be held accountable first. And let's get that out on the table and then after that it's up to the (UCP) Party to see what they want to do. I don't have a lot of faith in the Party at this time, but I hope they'll act accordingly and move forward."

Anderson says Elections Alberta will be in the riding over the next couple of days interviewing people and gathering information.

The recording, which was posted to YouTube by Lukaszuk has since been removed.

