Another Tail Gate Sale Happens At All Through The House This Weekend

If you're looking for a unique event to take in this weekend, you can check out the tail gate sale at All Through the House.

Monika Mclachlan, Store Owner, says what started as a unique idea for selling old goods has expanded rapidly and sees new items almost every time.

"Anything that you would have at a garage sale, like paintings, antiques, produce, golf balls, the list is endless," she said.

Mclachlan says she saw a great need for this type of sale due to being in the business of antiques and salvage.

"I figure rather than them having a garage sale at their home, a lot of older people don't like to do that, they're really happy to have a spot where they can sell out of their car, and they have a nice afternoon," she said.

The tail gate sales run bi-weekly on sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at 100 Stockton Avenue and go until October 7th.

