Another Successful Charity Event In Okotoks Last Weekend

A charity event in Okotoks last weekend helped raise funds for a scholarship program for survivors of domestic abuse.

Jordan Guildford, Founder of Gems For Gems, says the program was developed to fund education for survivors of domestic abuse.

"Our whole mission is to be able to empower women to empower themselves, and to also end the cycle of domestic abuse through educating the women," she said.

Guildford says they were overwhelmed with the response they received from the community.

"I had no idea what we were looking at going into this, and we made $1200.00 by the end of it, i was blown away. Everyone was so just so positive and generous, we're really grateful," said Guildford.

The event ran last saturday, July 21st from 11 a.m. to closing, and raised $1200 towards the scholarship program, which funds education programs for women who have been effected by abuse.

For additional information Gems For Gems and their programs, you can visit their website at www.gemsforgems.ca

