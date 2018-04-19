A very successful fundraiser once again for the Rowan House at their annual event over the weekend.

Community Relations Coordinator Ally Cramm says they're still counting the contributions, but she figures it's over a hundred grand.

She says they still have a way to go when it comes to total fundraising for the year.

"We have to raise $800,000 each year above what the government provides to provide all our operations and programming."

Cramm says they'll pound the pavement with more funding drives and awareness campaigns over the summer.

