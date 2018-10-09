Another Snowy Drive

It's not quite as bad as it was last week, but there's some snow out on area highways and roads again Monday, October 9, that could make it a bit of a slow go getting around.

Plow driver's we've talked to, say it's not too bad out there so far as they've been at it since the snow started.

They say they've laid down plenty of sand and chemicals overnight, but the road is still a little slippery with slush.

In all we're expecting maybe 5 cm of snow before it's all said and done.

In the meantime, take your time getting to where you need to go.