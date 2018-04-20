Another Delay In Maurice Trial

No plea in the Edouard Maurice case Friday, April 20, as it's been put off for another two weeks while his Lawyer, Tonii Roulston, continues to wait for disclosure documents from the Crown.

Maurice is the Okotoks area landowner facing charges after allegedly shooting at two people trying to break into cars on his property back in February.

Maurice's wife, Jessica, says it's been a real ordeal so far.

"Eddie's facing potential jail time. We're normal people. We don't have involvement in the criminal justice system. It's terrifying and we're under a lot of stress obviously, but we're trying to handle it as best we can because we can't fall apart at this point. So, we're getting through I guess."

Roulston says once they get the documents and have a chance to go through them, she's hoping to avoid actually going to trial.

"That's not what we're seeking, we're hoping this matter can get resolved, meaning that the charges get withdrawn and not go to trial. But if we have to go to trial, this will be a jury trial. And certainly, I think the support we have in the community, I think that'll speak for itself through the jury."

About 30 people lined up outside the courthouse again Friday, one of them was family friend Travis Dunne who says donors have raised $29,000 dollars through direct donations at the TD Bank, and another $36,000 through a GoFund Me page.

Maurice will be back in Okotoks Provincial Court Friday, May 4.