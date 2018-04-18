National Volunteer Week is in full swing.

The week pays tribute to those who volunteer their time and encourages others to find a way to give back to their community.

Sian Anderson, Volunteer Administrator for the Town of Okotoks, says they have plenty of events planned.

"We're going to be doing lots of pop-in volunteer recognition so if you are volunteering somewhere there's a chance we'll come over, say hi, give you some prizes, and thank you for everything you're doing."

The Town is hosting a Volunteer Driver Program Celebration at Bistro 1882 on Wednesday from 12- 1 p.m.

The annual Volunteer Leadership Awards also take place on Wednesday with two categories, the Heart of Okotoks Award and the Leaders of Tomorrow.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]