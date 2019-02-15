Annual Family Fishing Day This Weekend

This Family Day weekend, Albertan families are invited to participate in the annual Family Fishing Weekend.

On February 16th, 17th, and 18th, no fishing license will be required for anyone wanting to go fishing at one of Alberta's 300 stocked water bodies.

These bodies are stocked annually with rainbow trout, brook trout, brown trout, cutthroat trout or tiger trout.

All of Alberta's fishing regulations still apply, and those who will be heading out this weekend are asked to familiarize themselves with the regulations.

For those who are put off by this weekend's weather needn't fret, ad the event is held twice annually, with another Family Fishing Weekend to be held on the weekend of July 6th.

