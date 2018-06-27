RCMP are keeping their eye on some protests at the Cargill Plant in High River.

High River RCMP Staff Sergeant, Robin Alexander, says a group of Calgary Animal Activists have been out three times over the past couple months.

"It's a statement they're making and they have a strong belief and they're certainly entitled to express that," Alexander said. "But they need to do it within the rules and so far we've had no issues."

He said, the latest demonstration was last week with only about four people protesting.

"The first one there was, I want to say between 30 and 40 folks out there and that goes back a couple months actually into April, and then there was one in between where I believe there was less than a dozen."

The protestors are off the Highway on a grid road where the trucks enter the plant, and Alexander said, the protestors have stated they will keep coming back until Cargill stops butchering cattle.

