Anderson Wants More Action From Feds In Trade Dispute

This trade war between Alberta and B.C. could have been averted if the Premier had listened to the UCP months ago.

That from Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson, who says many in his party warned the Premier B.C. would try to derail the Trans-Mountain pipeline and wanted the Rachel Notley to start negotiating with them last summer.

"The Premier kind of ignored it, and I think it might be a case of too little too late now. Our federal counterparts have to step in. It's really a federal jurisdiction. I'm extremely disappointed our Prime Minister is more worried about the colour of his socks, than he is about the Alberta economy."

Anderson says the foot dragging being done by the federal liberals over the issue shows a "disdain" for Albertans.