Anderson Supports UCP Zero Tolerance Stand On Sexual Harassment

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson is banging the drums over sexual harassment in the workplace.

He says it's a serious issue that can't just be swept under the rug.

"it's a very sad and necessary thing to look back and say, look, we have to treat everyone fairly and equally and you know I think it's a good thing that this is coming to the surface and people need to be accountable for their actions."

Anderson says the UCP already has stringent vetting policies in place for new and existing candidates, and he supports the party's zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment.

