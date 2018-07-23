Anderson Says UCP Will Fight Federal Carbon Tax If Elected

  • Print
Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson, like many Albertan's, is no fan of the provincial carbon tax.

He's even less of a fan over the planned imposition of a federal carbon tax.

He says to him, it's unconstitutional.

"Forcing a tax on people is no way to stimulate the economy. This is not job creation, this is taxation of the highest regard. The Federal Liberals didn't campaign on it, the Provincial NDP did not campaign on it, but lo and behold, surprise! Here we get a carbon tax and you pay the GST on top of it too. Let me tell you, people are not happy about the carbon tax, but they will be happy when it's eliminated."

Anderson points to the fact the provincial NDP will simply start to dump the money collected from the carbon tax into general revenues starting next year as proof it has little to do with climate change, and is simply a cash grab.

Both Saskatchewan and Ontario have launched a lawsuit against the Federal Government over their proposed carbon tax.

The Atlantic provinces are considering joining in, while Manitoba's also on the fence.

Anderson says if the UCP get elected in next Spring's election, they too will be joining forces with Ontario and Saskatchewan in fighting any federal carbon tax.

