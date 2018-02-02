Anderson Says Carbon Tax Didn't Work In Buying "Social License"

Alberta's NDP Government is working to try and counter the latest threat to Alberta pipelines from the B.C. Government.

Our neighbours to the West say they want more study into the Trans-Mountain Pipeline before it's built, and are moving to block construction, but it's already been approved by the Feds.

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson says it just goes to show saddling Albertans with a carbon tax and other green initiatives isn't buying any promised "social license."

"The Minister of Environment/Climate Change and the Premier and the Minister of Finance, all said the carbon tax will give us a social license. Well, that obviously has failed. There is no such thing as a social license. They haven't bought one. There isn't one. They're just taxing us for the sake of taxing us for the sake of taxing us. It's not paying off obviously in the political environment."

Anderson says Premier Rachel Notley and her government need to do more than just talk.

"For the B.C. NDP/Green coalition to attack our economy unconstitutionally just is not right and is not fair to Albertans. Somebody has wake up and start pushing these people and pushing the legal buttons, not just talk in rhetoric, but actually have actions and do something."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Edmonton Thursday, February 1, and says the Feds will ensure the "Kinder Morgan Pipeline gets built."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]