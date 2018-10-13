Anderson Hoping Experience A Key In Winning Highwood UCP Nod

Details
UCP voters will head to the polls to elect that party's candidate for the Highwood Riding Tuesday, October 16.

Incumbent, Wayne Anderson, is looking to hold onto his seat as he faces three challengers.

Anderson says he's hoping his experience pays off with voters.

"You know I've got some name brand recognition. But, you know I'm looking forward to getting the nomination put aside and getting back to mostly constituency work. But, the vote is Tuesday, October 16th at the Foothills Centennial Centre in Okotoks from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and I'm looking forward to it."

Anderson is up against former Okotoks Town Councillor, Carrie Fischer, former Highwood PC Association President, R.J. Sigurdson and local business owner Dean Leask.

Only UCP Party members can vote, but buying a membership now won't do you any good either as you'll have needed to do it at least 21 days before the election date to be able to cast a ballot.

