Amber Alert Called Off, Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest

An AMBER Alert for an Edmonton boy was cancelled this morning, after the boy and his mother were spotted by an off duty CPS member.

The AMBER Alert described an 8 year old boy, who RCMP believed was abducted by his mother, Brianne Hjalte, from Waverley Elementary School at 2:50 pm Friday.

Hjalte was arrested by Okotoks RCMP early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Police, Agnieszka Patrycja Mokrzan, says Hjalte remains in custody, and is facing a charge for abduction.

The alert was cancelled this morning, when the Edmonton Police released a statement saying the issue had been resolved at around 6am.

