The town is advising residents of some construction work that will be occurring this week.

AltaLink will be working on some poles north of Highway 7.

Work will start this week, and is expected to last three weeks.

They'll be installing rig mats to allow their vehicles to move freely around the site.

Residents are asked to obey signage and to watch for workers when travelling in the area.

