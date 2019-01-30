Albertans To Gain More Access To Health Records

Soon Albertans will have access to some of their personal health information through the click of a mouse or touch of a screen.

Alberta Health is gearing up to launch the MyHealth Records app for smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Patients will be able to see their immunizations, medication history, results of common lab tests, and upload and track information from personal health devices like blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters and fitness trackers.

Lab results will include links to information about the tests and their results.

Records will also be able to be printed out to share with healthcare professionals.

User authentication and data encryption will work to keep information safe and the app will be tested regularly by third-party security auditors.

According to Alberta Health, MyHealth Records is set to launch in the coming weeks.

