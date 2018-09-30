Albertan's Enjoy A Little Culture

Alberta Culture Days gives Albertans the opportunity to discover local arts and culture within our community.

A variety of residents and businesses opened their doors in Okotoks, to display their culture and help Albertans learn more about the community.

Jaime-Brett Sine, Programmer with Culture and Heritage, says the Okotoks Museum held a few fun family events, including a scavenger hunt and the unveiling of the attic playhouse, where they want kids to learn... while having fun.

"We had the scavenger hunt and then we were also unveiling, our attic playhouse, so we had crafts going on as well. Now the scanvenger hunt, we had a couple of options. One for younger kids and one for older. The whole idea behind that, is for kids to have fun when they come to the museum". Jamie-Brett Sine adds.

These past few days of Culture Days, has brought out residents of most communities in Alberta and despite the temperature being cold, people still ventured out for a little culture.

Along with the Okotoks Museum, many other businesses and residents displayed a variety of items that showcase what culture means to them.

On Elma Street, a variety of shop owners displayed arts projects and heritage pieces. Throughout the town many other businesses, including the Okotoks Public Library, held numerous public events to showcase culture and heritage.

Various people and different cultures, make up this wonderful world we live on and with so many new people arriving all the time, learning about each culture, gives Albertans the chance to bridge any gaps.

This three-day event is part of National Culture Days, which includes more than 800 communities from coast to coast, to increase awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.