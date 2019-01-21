Alberta Woman Arrested In Manitoba Facing Animal Cruelty Charge

Details
Category: Local News

A Milk River woman who was charged by the ASPCA four years ago has been arrested in Manitoba.

April Irving, 59, is facing one charge of animal cruelty.

Her previous charges were following the seizure of over 200 dogs from her Milk River property, five of which were found dead with others severely neglected.

The Foothills' Heaven Can Wait animal rescue took in a few of the dogs rescued from Irving's property.

She failed to show for her Lethbridge court appearance about three years ago.

It has been reported Irving is currently in custody in Manitoba and will be transferred to Alberta.

Irving's court dates have not been made available.

