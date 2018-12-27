Alberta Touts 2018 Efforts To Improve Post Secondary Accessibility

Details
According to the province of Alberta, 2018 was a good year for post secondary facilities within the province, with several developments for prospective students.

Alberta poured 7 million dollars into available scholarships, and a further 1.4 billion into capital investments funds that facilities can use to modernize and maintain classrooms.

In addition, the province says it's working to cap tuition costs, while controlling salaries earned by university executives.

Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt says these progressive investments are important for future students.

"Alberta’s universities and colleges are absolutely critical to securing our province’s future. Our government is investing in students so they can reach their full potential and get the education they need for the economy of the future."

Lastly, the Red Deer College and Grand Prairie Regional College is being assisted by Alberta in their efforts to become full fledged universities, so students in the area have another option when it comes to choosing the location to earn their degree.

This is off the heels of the Alberta College of Art and Design obtaining official university status as of February 1 2019.

 

