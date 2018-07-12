Alberta To Co-Lead Federal Pilot Project In Support Of Military Families

A federal pilot project to help military families transferring into Alberta is set to launch this fall, and Alberta is one of two provinces to co-lead the initiative.

The Military Families and Veterans Pilot Project was developed as a tool to improve ease of access to essential services online, such as doctors, schooling and spousal employment for families starting anew in the province due to military transfers.

The project will also offer pre-planning for students coming from other provinces, work with doctors to reserve openings for medical care and have a dedicated web page for online access to provincial services.

MLA and Government of Alberta Liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces, Nicole Goehring, says the project will "help military families settle in as smoothly as possible, so their lives can get back to normal more quickly, and is another way to help them feel welcome and appreciated."

Alberta and New Brunswick will launch the federal initiative in the fall, as part of the "Seamless Canada," movement.

Best practices from both provinces will then be shared with other provinces to assist with setting up similar initiatives.

