Alberta Senator Recognizes Local Students

Alberta Senator Doug Black is awarding a few locals students, shining a spotlight on their efforts and community service.

The Doug Black awards, have been around for awhile, but recently, Black has stated that he is interested in recognizing the youth graduating from high school, for their academic performance, service and willingness to give back to the community.

In total this year, 91 students across Alberta were awarded.

Several local students from Nanton to Okotoks have been selected to receive the award, personally signed by Black.

The Office of Doug Black says, they'd like to recognize students every year from now on.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]