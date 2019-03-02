Alberta's Wildfire Preparations Are Underway

Although we are still in the thick of winter here in the Foothills, wildfire officials are already preparing for this year's wildfire season.

Alberta's wildfire season officially runs from March first through October 31st.

Throughout the province's forest areas, firefighters, equipment and aircraft are being put in place as part of Alberta's commitment to wildfire response.

As of the first of March, fire permits are required for any burning, excluding camp fires. Permits are free and can be requested from any Agriculture and Forestry office.

