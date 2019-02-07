Alberta RCMP Unveil Latest Crime Reduction Initiative

Details
Category: Local News

Alberta RCMP Crime Reduction Strategies have seen success over the past year, and the latest initiative was unveiled on Tuesday, February fifth.

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, says the second year of the initiative will focus more on victims of crime.

"There will be more focus on victims of property crime. Officers will be working with people in areas hit hardest by property crime to make sure their homes and businesses are protected. We are increasing the flow of information between the RCMP and Peace Officer organizations. Providing information to Peace Officers about criminal suspects, suspicious vehicles, and trouble spots gives police additional eyes and ears throughout the province," she said.

Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, says statistics from 2018 are proof that the program is having an impact on reduction of crime in Alberta.

"From January to December of 2018, we've seen 480 fewer homes broken into, almost 3500 fewer thefts, over 1200 fewer vehicles stolen, and a ten per cent decrease in property crime in rural Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. These numbers prove that crime rates are dropping, and our crime reduction strategy is working," he said.

Ganley says part of the new initiative, Alert, will help officers share information.

"With support from Alert, police now have the ability to push out information to partners in those provincial enforcement branches, as well as municipal Peace Officers. This information includes maps of high crime zones, and locations where people are being re-victimized. Trends, such a techniques, or types of vehicles being targeted, as well as reports that highlight offenders known to be in certain areas," she said.

Project Lock Up will focus more on victims of crime, with officers working directly with victims who have been hit hardest by property crime, and offering strategies to ensure the safety of their homes and businesses.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Alberta RCMP Unveil Latest Crime Reduction Initiative

Alberta RCMP Crime Reduction Strategies have seen success over the past year, and the latest initiative was unveiled on Tuesday, February fifth. Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor…

Loco For Hot Cocoa; New Event To Support Local Businesses

Okotoks residents can cater to their sweet tooth and warm up while supporting local businesses. Olde Towne Okotoks is holding their first Hot Chocolate Festival where each business taking part offers…

Cold Snap Presents Danger of Burst Pipes

With extreme cold warnings in effect across most of the province and lows in the -30's in the Foothills, water pipes are in danger of bursting. Numerous pipe bursts have been reported during this…

Jake Vance Wins Best Independent Music Video Award

Dropout Entertainment has named their Best Independent Music Video in Canada for 2018. Black Diamond native Jake Vance won with the video for his song "White Lights." The video, which consists of one…

Millarville Racing And Agricultural Society Recognized By Alberta Chamber Of Commerce

Some exciting news for the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society as they have received a nomination for an Alberta Business Award of Distinction from the Alberta Chamber of Commerce. Lisa…

RCMP Statistics Report Reduction In Crime For Okotoks

The fourth quarter statistics report for the Okotoks RCMP shows a reduction of crimes in many of the categories. Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP, says they had a good year in 2018 in terms…

Home Safety With The Extreme Cold

The Okotoks Fire Department wants to make sure residents are taking the proper precautions with the frigid temperatures. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says there are a few tips to make sure…

Keep Warm & Get Moving For Winter Walk Day

Okotoks residents are encouraged to keep active despite the frigid temperatures. February 6 marks Winter Walk Day where those who get active are encouraged to log their minutes online with Shape…

Working On The Railroad; Fixing Issues Due To Extreme Cold

Okotoks residents may notice smoke coming from the railroad tracks but there's no need to fret. CP Rail staff are out on the tracks near Riverside Gate working to correct issues caused by the extreme…

Electric Vehicle Network to Span Southern Alberta

A new eco-friendly car charging network is set to span Southern Alberta. The Provincial Government announced their 1.2 million dollar "Peaks to Prairies" network, which will cover over 1700…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login