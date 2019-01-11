Alberta Order of Excellence Accepting Nominees for 2019

The province of Alberta is again taking nominations to award their highest honour, the Alberta Order of Excellence.

Each year, ten people are inducted and presented with the insignia in a ceremony held in Edmonton.

The honour is awarded to residents who have demonstrated a high level excellence/achievement in any field.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens, and residents of Alberta. Serving members of a governing body cannot be nominated, and people cannot nominate themselves or family members.

Nominations must be submitted before February 15th to be considered for this year, though nominations remain under consideration for up to seven years.

Two Foothills residents were inducted in 2013, those being Honorary Captain William "Bill" Wilson and Captain Douglas Eaglesham.

