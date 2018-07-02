Alberta Making It Easier For Newcomers To Get Their Licence

  • Print
Details
The Province of Alberta is making it easier for New Immigrants to get their licence while they wait for their confirmation hearing.

In 2012, Alberta was the only province that barred refugees from getting their licence, which made it difficult for them to find jobs.

Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta says, " I’ve heard from many of these new Albertans who are unable to work because they’ve not been allowed to get a driver’s licence. That’s not right and that’s why we’re taking action".

Canada is the second largest resettlement country in the world, with 13,670 refugees in Alberta.

