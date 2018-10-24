Alberta Looking For a Few Great Kids

Details
Nominations have opened for the 19th Great Kids Award, an annual celebration of remarkable young Albertans who have overcome challenges and made their local communities better.

Albertans are encouraged to nominate inspiring young leaders aged five to 18 for their achievements or perseverance, such as volunteering, fundraising, standing up against bullying or overcoming an illness or a difficult living situation.

“Every day, kids in Alberta take on challenges and accomplish incredible things in some of the most challenging circumstances," said Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services.

The Great Kids Award is an opportunity to showcase these accomplishments.

"Their hope is contagious, their passion infectious, and these awards give these kids the recognition they clearly deserve.”

Last year’s winners challenged stigma around mental illness, raised thousands of dollars for charity, and even saved lives of family members during an accident.

For more information on the nomination process, visit greatkids.alberta.ca, call 780-644-2600 (toll-free by first dialing 310-0000) or email [email protected]

Award recipients will be recognized at an award ceremony sponsored by Fantasyland Hotel in the spring of 2019. Award winners and their families or caregivers will enjoy a night’s stay and receive a West Edmonton Mall attractions pass.

Over the past 19 years, 290 young leaders have received the Great Kids Award. Nominations close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2018.

