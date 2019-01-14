Alberta Liberals Denounce Police Carding

Details
Category: Local News

The Alberta Liberal Party is taking a stance towards the practice of police carding, which they say is unfairly representing and targeting racial minorities.

In a recent news release on the Alberta Liberal Party website, the practice of police carding is defined as "when a police officer randomly asks an individual to provide identifying information when there is no objectively suspicious activity. The individual is not suspected of any offence. There is no reason to believe the individual has any information on any offence.”

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan says, police carding is not an effective tool for gathering investigative information and may perpetuate harmful stereotypes leveled at racial minorities.

"Numerous studies have shown both, that immigrants or visible minorities do not participate in crime at higher rates than so called "white Canadians". Secondly, carding doesn't have any positive effect in police investigations, it doesn't provide more evidence, it doesn't help solve crimes or catch the perpetrators of crimes."

Khan notes that beyond being unhelpful towards the policing progress, unnecessary carding has the potential to cause untrust among minorities and local law enforcement.

"What it really ends up doing is sowing division in our communities and alienating groups of Canadians in vulnerable communities and visible minorities and making them feel uncomfortable and untrustworthy when they are stopped for no reason."

Khan says he's heard only partial lip service on the issue on behalf of the NDP, and is tired of the issue being shelved.

"In the context of Alberta here, the Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley promised way backed in August 2017, there would be a very quick but thorough six week investigation on the practice, to develop guidelines and come down more forcefully on the issue. There has been complete radio silence on this issue, and I think very justifiably Albertans, especially from these communities, are very concerned and very disappointed with the NDP about making this window dressing promise, and doing nothing for almost a year and a half."

With an incoming provincial election, Khan says the Liberal Party aims to take action on police carding, rather than let the discussion continue to be waylaid.

"We're now coming up to an election here, and I think people are very rightfully worried that if there's a change in government, that if the UCP form government, they are not interested in these very important human rites issues. Not only have the NDP let down and broken their promise, they've hurt and harmed out entire province and all Albertans by not acting on this issue."

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Local News

Okotoks Ranked 2nd in the Province for Sustainable Spending

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business ranked Okotoks second in Alberta in terms of Sustainable Spending from 2006-2016. 182 Alberta municipalities were ranked, with Nobleford surpassing…

New Programs In The Works For Rowan House This Year

Coming off the heels of a seasonal bump in shelter demand from early January, the Rowan House Society has been looking into new ways to engage the Foothills community both in regards to shelter…

Alberta Liberals Denounce Police Carding

The Alberta Liberal Party is taking a stance towards the practice of police carding, which they say is unfairly representing and targeting racial minorities. In a recent news release on the Alberta…

Cold Snaps Expected in the Coming Weeks

Foothills residents have enjoyed a fairly mild Winter so far. January is usually the coldest month of the year, but we've seen positive temperatures in the double digits with relatively little…

Continued Use Of Storm Ponds Prompts Another Safety Reminder

The warm weather and community awareness has prompted another reminder from the Okotoks Fire Department regarding storm ponds. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says he's concerned about residents…

Yellow Vest Protests Still Going Strong in the Foothills

Almost a month after their first event, Yellow Vest protesters gathered outside of town hall, holding signs and flags displaying their distaste for both the Federal and Provincial governments. The…

Ukrainian Culture Highlighted at Granary Road

Ukrainian culture is deep rooted in Alberta, with the Foothills being no exception. Alberta has the second highest Ukrainian population in Canada next to Ontario with an estimated 332,180 Ukrainian…

Xmas Cleanup Safety

With the new year upon us and the lull from the holidays over, it's time to start taking down holiday decorations and residents of Okotoks should be aware of safe ladder use and proper removal and…

2018 Was An Average Year For The Okotoks Fire Department

It was a pretty average year for the Okotoks Fire Department in 2018, with call volumes consistent with the prior year . Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says there has been a slight decrease in…

Town Looking to Hire Climate Change & Energy Specialist as Part of 2019 Sustainability Initiatives

The Town of Okotoks is gearing up to implement several sustainability initiatives in the new year. With the thirty year Environmental Master Plan having been approved last October, the first…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login