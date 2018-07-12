Alberta Health Services Reminds Albertans About West Nile Virus

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

With summer in full swing, Alberta Health Services wants to remind everyone of prevention and protection measures for the West Nile Virus infection.

Dr. Jason Cabaj, Medical Officer of Health for Alberta Health Services Calgary zone, says prevention measures are crucial, as there is no treatment for the virus contracted from mosquito bites.

"There is no treatment, so the real focus with West Nile is on prevention as the season gets underway. We want to remind everyone to focus on preventing bites as they're able to," he said.

Dr. Cabaj says taking a few simple precautions when enjoying outdoor activities can go a long way for protection, including wearing long-sleeved, light-coloured shirts, long pants and hats, as well as using insect repellent with deet.

It is also advised to avoid the outdoors at dawn and dusk, as mosquitoes are most active at these times.

Dr. Cabaj, also says it's also important to watch out for our four-legged friends if they are joining the outdoor activities.

"Fortunately, the only way people can be infected is through mosquitoes, other animals can be infected, but can't transmit it to people and people can't transmit it to each other," said Cabaj.

From 2003 to 2017, 514 cases of West Nile Virus were confirmed in Alberta, many of which were acquired right here in the province.

After a bite from an infected mosquito, humans can develop West Nile Non-Neurological Syndrome, (formerly West Nile Fever,) or the more serious West Nile Neurological Syndrome.

Symptoms of the Non- Neurological Syndrome cause discomfort, and can include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, skin rash, swollen glands and headache.

For the more serious Neurological Syndrome, individuals can experience much more severe symptoms, including tremors, drowsiness, confusion, swallowing problems, high fever, unconsciousness, paralysis and in some cases, death.

Further information on the West Nile Virus can be found at www.fightthebite.info, or by calling Health Link at 811.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Alberta Health Services Reminds Albertans About West Nile Virus

With summer in full swing, Alberta Health Services wants to remind everyone of prevention and protection measures for the West Nile Virus infection. Dr. Jason Cabaj, Medical Officer of Health for…

Okotoks BMX Club Concerned Over Misuse Of Track

The Okotoks BMX Club is expressing concerns over people using their track after hours. People have been using the track after hours when the gates are closed and weather conditions are poor which is…

The Town Of Okotoks Made A Small Error On The July Utility E-Bill

Residents in Okotoks who have signed up to receive their utility bill via email are being advised of a small error from the most recent billing period. According to the Town of Okotoks, the total…

Alberta Senator Recognizes Local Students

Alberta Senator Doug Black is awarding a few locals students, shining a spotlight on their efforts and community service. The Doug Black awards, have been around for awhile, but recently, Black has…

Ninth Annual Natural High Triathlon A Great Success Last Weekend

Natural High's Ninth Annual Triathlon this past Saturday in Okotoks was a great success in support of Kidsport. Race Director, Andrew Gustafson, says the event was well-supported in terms of…

The First Of Three Night Markets Goes This Thursday In Okotoks

This Thursday evening will give Okotoks residents the chance to support local business while enjoying outdoor festivities downtown. Megan Wozniak, organizer for the event, says the festival-like…

Morning Blaze In Turner Valley

Local fire departments responded to a blaze near the Turner Valley Golf Course around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. There's been no report on the cause of the fire but it's been contained at this time.…

Bridge Construction For Highway 549

Motorists can expect upcoming bridge construction west of Okotoks. Alberta Transportation and Volker Stevin will be replacing the bridge on Highway 549 over Wilson Creek. Work will take place from…

Cops Looking For Witnesses To Violent Assault

High River RCMP are hoping witnesses to a violent assault Sunday, July 8, in downtown High River can step forward with information. They say a man was sitting in his car in the alley between 4th and…

Alberta To Co-Lead Federal Pilot Project In Support Of Military Families

A federal pilot project to help military families transferring into Alberta is set to launch this fall, and Alberta is one of two provinces to co-lead the initiative. The Military Families and…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login