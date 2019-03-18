Alberta Government To Fund Energy-Efficient Recreation Facilities

The Alberta Government will be providing nine million dollars from the Climate Leadership Plan to assist municipalities with upgrading recreational facilities with energy-efficient technologies.

All municipalities in Alberta are eligible to participate, and the Recreation Energy Conservation Program provides up to $75,000 in funding per municipality.

Additionally, funding can be used for scoping audits and engineering studies. A variety od municipally owned facilities qualify, including rinks, arenas, rinks, aquatic centres, community recreation centres and multiplexes.

The Municipal Climate Change Action Centre is also accepting submissions for its Electric Vehicles for Municipalities Program, which will see 4.6 million invested to assist with transition to electric vehicles.

