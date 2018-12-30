Alberta Government Reports Economy In Recovery

For the second year in a row, Alberta has led the country in economic growth, according to a statement released by the Government of Alberta.

With more than 58,900 jobs created in the past year, more Albertans are working, and job opportunities continue to expand.

Despite some of this year's hardships, Alberta continues to have the highest employment rate and highest weekly earnings in the country, while paying the lowest taxes.

It is reported, on average, that Albertans pay 11 billion dollars less in taxes per year compared to the next lowest-taxed jurisdiction.

Strong growth and diversity was seen in the food and chemical manufacturing industries, with shipments growing to record levels, and payroll employment expanding more than nine per cent in 2018.

Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Deron Bilous, said in the statement that, "Alberta's economy is creating good jobs across many sectors, new opportunities for entrepreneurs, growth in the tech sector, and attractive investment opportunities in Alberta's petrochemical industries."

The chemical manufacturing industry saw solid growth with nearly an eight per cent increase since 2014, and gains in other categories such as: machinery and non-metallic minerals pushed non- energy exports to a new record high in October, up 12 per cent overall in 2018.

