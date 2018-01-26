Alberta Dance Academy Gifts Large Donation To Food Bank

The Okotoks Food Bank has received a generous donation from a local dance organization.

On Monday, Jan. 22 The Alberta Dance Academy Parents Association (ADAPA) presented the food bank a cheque for $1,700.

Paula Clements, Events and Volunteer Coordinator with ADAPA says the donation came from a recent event which raised $850, the amount was then matched by the Alberta Dance Academy.

"We are continuously fundraising throughout the year to help our competitive and recreational students subsidize their costs of dance, because it can be quite expensive," she says. "Also throughout the year we do like to give back into the community as well, and recently we did hold a studio-wide movie day at the Okotoks Cinema, and raised 850 dollars going to the Okotoks Food Bank."

Around 170 tickets were sold to the event for local dancers, with proceeds from all sales going to the food bank.

The money will be put to good use, according to ADAPA in 2017 approximately 1500 families within Okotoks required support from the Okotoks Food Bank in comparison to 650 in 2014.

