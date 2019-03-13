Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Stop Vehicle Near Aldersyde Due to Numerous Infractions

Foothills residents may remember seeing a large house being moved on Highway 2 last month.

In a recent post, Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement say they conducted an inspection on the vehicle last month and found several violations. They listed a broken spoke wheel, a missing clamp, a large rock that was jammed between two dual tires, 50% of the breaks being out of adjustment, two bald and two flat tires, as well as several unsecured articles of cargo.

On top of this, the vehicle was found to be carrying a load 77,000 kg over its permitted weight.

The unit was placed out of service.

Four charges were laid as a result, as well as a Gross Overload ticket being issued for the sum of $41,618.

Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are using the incident to remind businesses and residents of why these rules are in place, and to make sure carriers comply with weight restrictions.

