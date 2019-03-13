Details
Category: Local News

Foothills residents may remember seeing a large house being moved on Highway 2 last month.

In a recent post, Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement say they conducted an inspection on the vehicle last month and found several violations. They listed a broken spoke wheel, a missing clamp, a large rock that was jammed between two dual tires, 50% of the breaks being out of adjustment, two bald and two flat tires, as well as several unsecured articles of cargo.

On top of this, the vehicle was found to be carrying a load 77,000 kg over its permitted weight.

The unit was placed out of service.

Four charges were laid as a result, as well as a Gross Overload ticket being issued for the sum of $41,618.

Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are using the incident to remind businesses and residents of why these rules are in place, and to make sure carriers comply with weight restrictions.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Stop Vehicle Near Aldersyde Due to Numerous Infractions

Foothills residents may remember seeing a large house being moved on Highway 2 last month. In a recent post, Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement say they conducted an inspection on the vehicle…

Residents Gather to Celebrate Sea Cadet Corps

Residents crowded into the gymnasium of Big Rock School last night to recognize the Okotoks Sea Cadet Corps at their stand up parade. The Corps has been officially recognized and assigned a charter,…

Council Approves Next Steps In Economic Development Implementation Plan

Okotoks Town Council approved some further recommendations regarding the Economic Development Implementation Plan at Monday's meeting. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town of…

Little Free Libraries; Take A Book, Leave A Book

The Okotoks Public Library is hoping to see the circle of giving continue with the Little Free Libraries. The libraries, which look like little houses and are located in neighbourhoods and popular…

Reid Surprised At Resignations

The UCP's candidate in Livingstone-Macleod says he was shocked and saddened to hear about five members of his Constituency Association Board of Directors stepping down last week. The five handed in…

$500,000 Modernization for Blackie School

Foothills County has committed spending up to $500,000 towards a proposed Community Hub which could be part of the Blackie School Modernization when the project is approved by Alberta Education.…

Snow Removal Crews Working on Several Streets

Snow clearing continues in town today. Crews will be out on Sheep River Drive and Cimarron Boulevard from Cimarron Drive to Cimarron Common. As always, residents are asked to clear the road of any…

Millarville Home In Contest Back On The Market

Letter entries continue to pour in for the "Write a Letter, Win a House," contest, despite the home being put back on the market by the owner and contest developer, Alla Wagner. Wagner says the…

Okotoks Library Continues To See Strong Membership

Membership continues to be strong at the Okotoks Public Library. Recent stats show the library has about 18,000 memberships, which is only about 11,000 less than the population of Okotoks. Lara…

High Winds Cause Havoc On Highway 2

RCMP had their hands full thanks to howling Chinook winds Monday, March 11. They were warning drivers of large vehicles, or empty tractor-trailers to stay off Highway 2 between High River and Fort…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login