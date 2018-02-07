Alberta Bans BC Wine

Another round has been launched in the battle of Alberta and British Columbia regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Premier Rachel Notley announced yesterday the Province is immediacy stopping imports of BC wines.

"I want to Albertans to know we are actively preparing measures to get Ottawa to step up and BC to back down," said Notley.

It is the latest response after BC announced they were restricting increased shipments of bitumen while it studies spill response and cleanup capabilities.

Notley says Alberta currently imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth $70 million annually from BC wineries.

"Good trade relationships built on rules are critical to a functioning economy," said Notley "And the fact of the matter is Alberta has always been the most likely to follow these rules and play by these rules of any province in the country so we don't take this lightly."

Last week Notley announced Alberta was withdrawing from negotiations to purchase half-a-billion dollars a year of power from the province.