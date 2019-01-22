Alberta Advantage In The Running For Spring Election

Details
Category: Local News

Alberta voters are awaiting the announcement of a spring provincial election, and will have another option to look at in the Alberta Advantage Party.

Marilyn Burns, Leader for the Alberta Advantage Party, says while forming the party over the last 18 months, she's heard Albertan's concerns loud and clear.

"They're angry about a broad range of issues that the NDP have put in place since they've been elected. The depth of rage and anger toward the NDP now, you can almost touch it. I do not believe it's possible for the NDP to overcome the level of rage against them from the people of Alberta in this coming election," she said.

Burns says the party is made up of fellow Albertans to provide another option to voters looking for change.

"We have many candidates that are ready to run. The mandate in our constitution is the leader must advance a platform that closely aligns with the policies of the members, unlike Jason Kenney, who holds the pen," she said.

The party's slogans for the upcoming election are "Albertans for Alberta," and "Real Leadership, Real Change." They are currently in the process of selecting candidates, and will be announcing them shortly.

Burns says one of the party's goals is to phase out the carbon tax over a three year period.

"I am not convinced, based on the evidence, human carbon dioxide creates any kind of climate change. We need to make sure we have enough foliage in the province. It cannot scientifically change the planet very much," she said.

Burns says it is necessary to phase out the carbon tax to ensure there can be an increase in GDP, and to manage the amount of debt Alberta is now faced with.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

