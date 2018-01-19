AHS Urging Albertans To Check Nalaxone Kits

Alberta Health Services is asking citizens to check their naloxone kits.
According to a press release, AHS has been informed that naloxone kits distributed to clinics and pharmacies may have vials of the drug missing.
"AHS contracts a third-party distributor to receive, store and distribute naloxone kits to sites across Alberta on behalf of AHS. AHS is working closely with this distributor and a supplier of the kits to ascertain the cause and extent of the issue."
AHS states if a naloxone kit has less than two vials within it, individuals are encouraged to return it to a distribution site.
Incomplete kits will be replaced for free.
Naloxone is a drug used to temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.
Each naloxone kit should contain:
-Two or three vials of naloxone (0.4mg/mL)
- Two or three syringes/needles
-Alcohol swabs
-Gloves
-Breathing mask
-Brochure
For more information visit drugsafe.ca
