AHS Urging Albertans To Check Nalaxone Kits

Alberta Health Services is asking citizens to check their naloxone kits.

According to a press release, AHS has been informed that naloxone kits distributed to clinics and pharmacies may have vials of the drug missing.

"AHS contracts a third-party distributor to receive, store and distribute naloxone kits to sites across Alberta on behalf of AHS. AHS is working closely with this distributor and a supplier of the kits to ascertain the cause and extent of the issue."

AHS states if a naloxone kit has less than two vials within it, individuals are encouraged to return it to a distribution site.

Incomplete kits will be replaced for free.

Naloxone is a drug used to temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

Each naloxone kit should contain:

-Two or three vials of naloxone (0.4mg/mL)

- Two or three syringes/needles

-Alcohol swabs

-Gloves

-Breathing mask

-Brochure

For more information visit drugsafe.ca

