AGLC Issues 10 New Retail Cannabis Licenses

The AGLC announced on Friday that they would be issuing 10 retail cannabis licenses to retailers in Alberta.

In an official release, the AGLC said the first 10 applications submitted which satisfied their licensing conditions would receive a much sought after license.

These were the first licenses issued in 2019, and the first since the AGLC froze licensing in November of 2018. Micro Gold Retail Cannabis, the only cannabis dispensary currently open in Okotoks, was not one of the lucky 10.

The AGLC cited an improved cannabis supply for the sudden issuing of licenses.

These new licenses brought the provincial total for cannabis retailers up to 75.

 

