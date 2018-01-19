"Aggressive" Cougar Spotted In Turner Valley

The Town of Turner Valley is advising residents and visitors of an aggressive cougar in the area.

According to the Town, the cougar has been sighted at the Turner Valley Golf Course.

They ask individuals to be cautious when walking in the area, and to ensure dogs are kept on a leash at all times.

According to Alberta Parks residents should avoid recreating alone, and should stay close together, keep children between the adults, and not let anyone run ahead or fall behind.

They also advise carrying bear spray, a noise maker, and a walking stick which can be used for protection in the event of an encounter.

For more information on preventing and responding to conflict with cougars click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]