Affordable Housing Task Force Needs Members

The Town of Okotoks is seeking individuals with an interest in local affordable housing.

They're accepting applications for the new Affordable Housing Task Force committee, which has been created to research affordable housing strategies and an action plan for Okotoks.

Patty Huber, Legislative Services assistant, says the task force will consist of nine members.

"We're hoping for about seven roughly who have specific experience, knowledge, or have worked in a relevant field with regards to affordable housing," she explains. "We're looking for two community members drawn from the general public here to act as a sounding board, and to bring that different perspective into the task force."

She shares there is no particular demographic the town is seeking for the task force, anyone is welcome to apply for the position.

The task force will meet as needed, on a timeline determined by members over a two year period.

"We're planning to have the first task force meeting before the end of March, so it's going to happen fairly quickly once we get it together. This task force will be reporting to council every six months, with a final report to council in two years time."

Applications will be accepted until Sunday, Feb. 25.

To apply to join the Okotoks Affordable Housing Task Force click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]