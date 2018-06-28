A Truck Ignites in Flames On Highway 2

A truck ignited in flames this afternoon on Thursday June 28 2018, at 12:45pm.

The one tonne vehicle caught on flame on Highway 2 northound near the Mazeppa turnoff.

MD of Foothills Fire Inspector Cody Zebedee says no one was injured: "all the occupants were out and safe, and accounted for so no injuries were reported, so thats good."

Investigation is ongoing, but Zebedee says "it's likely the fire was mechanical in nature, so we're going to be starting the investigation right away."

As of 1:00 p.m., the fire was safely extinguished.

