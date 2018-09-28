Details
Category: Local News

The saga of Jeannine Tucker and the Foothills School Division is turning into an argument of she said, they said.

Tucker, was disqualified from her position as Ward One Trustee last November because of a conflict of interest at the time over a concession stand she owned at Oilfields High School.

Tucker appealed the decision, which the board says she lost, but she says she won.

"My lawyer believes that because this case was dismissed, that this is over. I no longer run the concession so I no longer have any kind of conflict. I've gone back to just being a person in the community. And so that is why my lawyer, when I put my papers in, my lawyer had a letter that basically stated these were the reasons I believed I was applicable to run again."

The Division, says they can't stop her from running in the byelection scheduled for Monday, October 22, but points out because she was disqualified, the Alberta School Act says she can't serve on the board again for four years, plus the remainder of this term.

While the Local Authorities Election Act says she would be barred from serving for the remainder of this term, plus two full election cycles, which in this case would be 11 years.

 

Read More: Nominations Open For Vacant FSD Board Seat

More Local News

Local Family Launches Online Fundraiser In Support Of Addiction Recovery

An organization developed by a local family hopes to raise funds for those struggling with addiction make the journey into recovery. The local organization has an online auction in progress, as their…

Deadline Nears For Hall Of Fame Awards

The Town of Okotoks is honouring those who've made significant contributions and accomplishments in the community. The deadline is near for the Hall of Fame Awards which includes the sports, arts and…

A Tangled Web For Both The FSD And A Former Trustee

The saga of Jeannine Tucker and the Foothills School Division is turning into an argument of she said, they said. Tucker, was disqualified from her position as Ward One Trustee last November because…

New Venue For Balloon Glow Event

There's been a change of venue for the Balloon Glow Event scheduled to take place in High River on Friday, September 28. The event has been moved to the green space at Macleod Trail and Highwood…

Cold Weather No Competition For Okotoks Big Bike Riders

The Heart and Stroke Foundation received a big boost after the sixth Annual Big Bike Ride last Saturday here in Okotoks. Tamara Boivin, Okotoks Team Captain, says the cold weather didn't stop the…

Repair Cafe Makes It Way To Okotoks This October

In an effort to reduce household items in landfills, the Town of Okotoks will host a Repair Cafe this October. Jinny Toffelmire, Environment and Sustainability Specialist for the town, says this…

Returning Bikes To Their Rightful Owners With Bike Unite

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement is looking to reunite residents with their lost or stolen bikes. They are looking to clear out their compound by hosting the first Bike Unite where their goal is to have…

Annual Night Glow Expected To Draw Record Crowds Again

The biggest event of this week's hot air balloon festival in High River is the annual "night glow." It goes Friday, September 28, and Organizer, Jamie Kinghorn, says it's amazingly popular and should…

Okotoks Scouts Plant Citizen's Grove With The Town Of Okotoks

The Okotoks Scouts celebrated National Tree Day by planting a Citizen's Grove in Kadey Park yesterday with help from the Town of Okotoks. Peter Grant, Scout Leader, says the experience was an…

High River Home To Canada's First Balloon Launch Pad

The annual balloon festival is back in High River this week and the Town is using the event to announce something permanent for the balloon community. Town Councillor and Event Organizer, Jamie…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login