A Tangled Web For Both The FSD And A Former Trustee

The saga of Jeannine Tucker and the Foothills School Division is turning into an argument of she said, they said.

Tucker, was disqualified from her position as Ward One Trustee last November because of a conflict of interest at the time over a concession stand she owned at Oilfields High School.

Tucker appealed the decision, which the board says she lost, but she says she won.

"My lawyer believes that because this case was dismissed, that this is over. I no longer run the concession so I no longer have any kind of conflict. I've gone back to just being a person in the community. And so that is why my lawyer, when I put my papers in, my lawyer had a letter that basically stated these were the reasons I believed I was applicable to run again."

The Division, says they can't stop her from running in the byelection scheduled for Monday, October 22, but points out because she was disqualified, the Alberta School Act says she can't serve on the board again for four years, plus the remainder of this term.

While the Local Authorities Election Act says she would be barred from serving for the remainder of this term, plus two full election cycles, which in this case would be 11 years.

