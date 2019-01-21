A Simple Addition To Promote Physical Literacy

Details
Visitors to the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex in High River may notice some new colourful additions to a few areas around the facility.

The team has added some fun stencils around the walking track and a few hallways, to encourage kids to enjoy a variety of games and keep active.

Recreation Administrator and Program Supervisor Tracy Morgan says, the new addition is both fun and a convenient safety feature.

"We are huge advocates of physical literacy and we have a huge building that children play in, and we thought we'd give them something fun to play on, get their creativity going and get them moving. We put them around the walking track, to help draw them off the track, because it's a bit of a safety hazard, while also being fun and engaging, which is something we try to promote here at parks and rec."

Morgan says physical literacy, is an important concept, with echoing effects later in life.

"Physical literacy is the confidence, competence and motivation for movement. So when we feel confident, competent and motivated, we're more likely to stay active. For instance, if you learn to be a competent athlete, or be able to move your body as a younger person, you're more likely to carry those healthy habits into later life."

Community Recreation Programmer for the Town of High River Jocelyn Edwards says, the stencils are not just for kids.

"And a reminder for adults, that they can play too, and we want to encourage that sort of play at our rec-centre."

 

