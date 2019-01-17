Details
Category: Local News

A series of vehicle break-ins have some Okotoks residents cautioning others to be mindful of their property and vehicles when parked.

In the early morning hours of January tenth, two separate vehicles had windows smashed out and items stolen while parked directly in front of the Good Life Fitness establishment on Southbank Boulevard in Okotoks.

Numerous items were stolen, including the personal identification of one of the victims, which was later recovered in a recycling facility in the City of Calgary. Upon investigation, it was reported there were also similar incidents across the road in the Home Depot parking lot.

Both victims reported the incidents to the Okotoks RCMP, and surveillance cameras were present in the establishment when the incidents took place.

Okotoks RCMP have not released a statement or commented on the incidents.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

A Series Of Vehicle Break Ins Prompts Warning For Residents

A series of vehicle break-ins have some Okotoks residents cautioning others to be mindful of their property and vehicles when parked. In the early morning hours of January tenth, two separate…

Local Enforcement Keeping Close Eye On Intersections

Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement want residents to be aware of their actions at intersections. Their joining officers across the province in recognizing Intersection Safety Month. Peter…

New Year, New Exhibits At The Okotoks Museum & Archives

New year, new exhibits at the Okotoks Museum and Archives. The three new additions are titled Love Stories of the Foothills, We Made Our Own Fun, and Headstones, Hymnbooks, and Burial Traditions.…

Okotoks Dawgs Academy Coach And Alumni Drafted To LA Dodgers

After signing a contract with the LA Dodgers, Okotoks Dawgs Academy alumni and coach, Jordan Procyshen, will be heading to Arizona this coming Sunday. Procyshen is set to report in Arizona on January…

New Rules for Construction Zones

New rules for construction zones have been implemented by the Alberta Government. Contractors are now required to cover speed reduction signs if there are no workers present and if there are no…

Provincial Election Could Come By Mid-April

It looks like we could be headed to the polls in a Provincial election by the middle of April. The NDP says they'll head back to the Legislature on Monday, March 18 with a speech from the throne.…

Change To Loading Zone Looks To Enhance Busy Times At Local School

Ecole Good Shepard School has made some changes to their parking signs in front of the school in hopes of enhancing drop off and pick up times. Peter Stapley, Acting Manager for Okotoks Municipal…

Public Input Workshops for Updated MDP

Two workshops are being held in the coming weeks for the Town of Okotoks' updating of the Municipal Development Plan. Several key issues are to be addressed at these workshops, including housing…

Top Baby Names for 2018 in Alberta

Premier Notley announced Alberta’s top baby names for 2018 and addressed recent changes to the midwifery profession at Mount Royal University. Alberta welcomed 50,104 babies into the world last year…

Phase Two Of Local Transit Implementation Plan Complete

Phase two for the Town of Okotoks Public Transportation Implementation Plan public participation summary is now available to residents . Residents can now view the results of what input was gathered…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login